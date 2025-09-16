Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $152.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.94. Plexus has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,497. The trade was a 25.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,356 shares of company stock worth $1,926,890. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Plexus by 41.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Plexus by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 185.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 65.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

