Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $25.57

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.5714.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of STOK stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%.The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 45,996 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $925,899.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,606.05. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $300,529.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,064.64. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,719 shares of company stock worth $2,063,359. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,842.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 117.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.