Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $284.56

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.5556.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $276.40 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $385,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

