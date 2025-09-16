Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$124.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$124.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$149.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
