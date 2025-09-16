Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $124.47

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.4667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $128.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,337,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $106,289,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $104,629,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

