Brokers Offer Predictions for Kroger’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Kroger in a research note issued on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

