Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Q2 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,180,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

