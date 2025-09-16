Brokers Set Expectations for Kraken Robotics FY2025 Earnings

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a report released on Thursday, September 11th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.10.

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$4.19 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

