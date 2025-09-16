Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BC opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 277.42%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 103.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.