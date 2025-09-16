BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

