Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.