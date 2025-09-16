Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 2,657,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,419,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.20 to C$1.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.55.
In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$26,307.34. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
