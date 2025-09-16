Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.20.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

