Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

