CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.