Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

