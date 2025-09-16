Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 880 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

