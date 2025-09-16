Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,476,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,289.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,452.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,416.44. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,496 shares of company stock worth $20,047,433. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

