Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 27 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $505.23 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.