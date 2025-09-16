Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 34 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock valued at $13,899,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.07 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.