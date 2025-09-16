Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Critical Review

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and QCR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.47 $3.65 million $0.99 16.17 QCR $329.61 million 4.03 $113.85 million $6.64 11.81

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.34% 4.52% 0.76% QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Plains Bancshares and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 QCR 0 0 4 0 3.00

QCR has a consensus target price of $87.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Summary

QCR beats Central Plains Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

