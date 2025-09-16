CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $35.10. CG Oncology shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 114,584 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu purchased 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

CG Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 3,957.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

