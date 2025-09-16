Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 48,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About Chesapeake Gold

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.