Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Clariant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Clariant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Clariant has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

