Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $218,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,780.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $944,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,048 shares of company stock worth $4,432,539. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

