Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.