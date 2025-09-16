CNH Industrial Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.9%

CNH stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 923.2% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

