Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $327.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,070,522.56. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,050 shares of company stock worth $438,728,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

