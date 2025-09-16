Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $875.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comfort Systems USA traded as high as $782.46 and last traded at $781.85, with a volume of 397027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $753.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.77.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

