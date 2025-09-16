Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Receives $58.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.0556.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE CMC opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,402,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $44,345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 742,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 734,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,225,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

