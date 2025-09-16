Comparing Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) and Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannlabs has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 1 7 3 0 2.18 Cannlabs 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bausch + Lomb and Cannlabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus target price of $15.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Cannlabs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Cannlabs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $4.79 billion 1.13 -$317.00 million ($0.78) -19.52 Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannlabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch + Lomb.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Cannlabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -5.58% 2.33% 1.12% Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Cannlabs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Cannlabs

(Get Free Report)

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.