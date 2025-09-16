Comparing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) & Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Envoy Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.01 -$29.31 million ($0.96) 0.00 Envoy Medical $222,000.00 128.93 -$20.80 million ($1.43) -0.93

Analyst Recommendations

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pressure BioSciences. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pressure BioSciences and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 595.49%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical -10,961.26% N/A -236.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

