Comparing Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.92, suggesting that its stock price is 692% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy 12 13 10 0 1.94

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Principal Solar and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $55.48, indicating a potential upside of 46.07%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Enphase Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 3.73 $102.66 million $1.28 29.67

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 11.78% 24.55% 6.63%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Principal Solar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.