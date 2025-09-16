Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 195.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after buying an additional 2,642,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after buying an additional 2,134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

