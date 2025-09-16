Critical Analysis: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) vs. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00% BigBear.ai -269.28% -48.11% -15.88%

Risk and Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 6 17 1 2.79 BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $62.72, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and BigBear.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.63 $483.68 million $1.63 29.83 BigBear.ai $158.24 million 11.94 -$295.55 million ($1.44) -3.54

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.