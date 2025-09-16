Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $12.55 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.