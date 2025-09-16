Curtiss-Wright Q2 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $519.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $524.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $270,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $241,537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $70,357,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $55,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

