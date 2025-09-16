CVE:BLN Q4 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

