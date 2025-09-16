CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVRX shares. William Blair upgraded CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx by 1,469.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CVRx in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVRX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. CVRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

