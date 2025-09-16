DA Davidson Predicts Five9’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Five9 Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Five9 has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 286.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS.

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $194,004.72. Following the transaction, the president owned 218,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,825. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 7,861 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $202,184.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,114.16. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,565,453. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 682.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

