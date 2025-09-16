Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Critical Analysis

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dana and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 2 6 0 2.75 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Solid Power.

This table compares Dana and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -0.26% 5.65% 1.02% Solid Power -412.62% -23.13% -21.54%

Risk and Volatility

Dana has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and Solid Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $10.28 billion 0.27 -$57.00 million ($0.16) -130.36 Solid Power $20.14 million 35.82 -$96.52 million ($0.52) -7.65

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Solid Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. It offers drive systems, including axles, driveshafts, transmission, and wheel and track drives; motion systems, such as winches, slew drives, and hub drives; and electrodynamic technologies comprised of motors, inverters, software and control systems, battery-management systems, and fuel cell plates. The company also provides sealing solutions, such as gaskets, seals, cam covers, and oil pan modules; thermal-management technologies, including transmission and engine oil cooling, battery and electronics cooling, charge air cooling, and thermal-acoustical protective shielding; and digital solutions that include active and passive system controls, as well as descriptive and predictive analytics. It serves vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets, as well as the stationary industrial market. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

