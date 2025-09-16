DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DQ. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

DQ opened at $27.34 on Monday. DAQO New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 65.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

