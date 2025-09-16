Darden Restaurants (DRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $3.0346 billion for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $212.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $155.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

