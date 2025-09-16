Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Systemes Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

DASTY stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 38.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

