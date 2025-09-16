Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
DASTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DASTY
Dassault Systemes Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 38.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dassault Systemes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Systemes
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.