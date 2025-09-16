David John Braben Buys 8,744 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben purchased 8,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, for a total transaction of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, David John Braben sold 8,605 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £32,440.85.

On Monday, September 8th, David John Braben sold 7,329 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £27,776.91.

On Friday, September 5th, David John Braben sold 6,769 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376, for a total value of £25,451.44.

On Thursday, September 4th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371, for a total value of £37,100.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £54,000.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, David John Braben sold 14,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360, for a total value of £53,100.

On Monday, September 1st, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, August 28th, David John Braben sold 22,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £83,600.

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 408 on Tuesday. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 413.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 279.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The company has a market capitalization of £152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

