Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$72.91 and last traded at C$73.60. Approximately 155,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 169,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.72.

Specifically, insider Liam Michael Mcfarlane sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.58, for a total transaction of C$257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,285.02. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

DFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cormark upgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

