Delta Air Lines FY2026 EPS Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2027 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

NYSE DAL opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

