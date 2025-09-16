Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for Empire Earnings

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

