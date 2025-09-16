Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.20. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,860,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

