Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.0676 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.